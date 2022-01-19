Tamarack Advisers LP Takes Position in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000. Italk makes up 0.9% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Italk in the second quarter worth $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Italk in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Italk in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Italk in the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TALK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Shares of TALK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.56. 851,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,834. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. Italk Inc has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Italk Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Italk Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

