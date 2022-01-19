Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TNDM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $116.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.19 and a 200-day moving average of $123.67. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $763,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,537,730. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,741.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 37,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

