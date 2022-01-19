Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Boosted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.8% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $47,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Target by 0.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock opened at $224.59 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.65.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.