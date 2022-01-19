TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stake Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of TCG BDC worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in TCG BDC by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TCG BDC by 5.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. TCG BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $767.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.98.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. The company had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TCG BDC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.