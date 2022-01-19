TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TCRR. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.72.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.15. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $33.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

