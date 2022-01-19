TD Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 17,000 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after acquiring an additional 489,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after acquiring an additional 487,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.87. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $485.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLIC. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

