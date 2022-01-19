TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 15.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 10.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 207.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 307,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,664,000 after purchasing an additional 207,066 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $180.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.89. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $122.85 and a 1-year high of $182.85.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

