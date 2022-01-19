TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Zymeworks worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 8.6% during the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,210,000 after acquiring an additional 54,871 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at $2,441,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $56.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

