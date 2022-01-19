TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.34 Million in DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of DICE Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,129,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,012,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DICE. SVB Leerink began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

DICE opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.79 and a quick ratio of 26.79. DICE Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $40.50.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.77). Equities research analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

