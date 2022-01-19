TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 255,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 27,677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,499,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

SBSI opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.58. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.63.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $132,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $39,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,687 shares of company stock valued at $694,942. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

