Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,076 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,212 shares of company stock worth $9,825,106 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $167.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.11. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.51 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Barclays began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.41.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

