Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,280,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,549,000 after acquiring an additional 395,149 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 928,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,468,000 after acquiring an additional 198,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $47.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

In related news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.