Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,966 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mplx were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,274,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197,154 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 170,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 69,612 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 37.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 49.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 2,933.3% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

NYSE MPLX opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 104.06%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

