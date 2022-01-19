Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.35 Million Stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.13% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 280.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after acquiring an additional 994,862 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 645.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 989,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after acquiring an additional 856,964 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 158.8% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 441,759 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 28.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,968,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,753,000 after acquiring an additional 440,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth about $7,693,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CNR. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.01.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

