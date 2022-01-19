Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,992,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 473.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 91,817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

Shares of BXP opened at $123.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.45 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.11 and a 200-day moving average of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.16%.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

