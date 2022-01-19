Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Down 27.5% in December

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TLPFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleperformance from €420.00 ($477.27) to €440.00 ($500.00) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $197.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.31. Teleperformance has a 52-week low of $163.29 and a 52-week high of $229.47.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

