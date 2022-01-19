Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Terex worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 30.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.