The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will report sales of $15.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the lowest is $14.00 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $10.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $62.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alkaline Water.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

NYSE:WTER traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,232. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. Alkaline Water has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.