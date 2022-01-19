The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Stock Price Up 1.4%

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) rose 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($13.78) and last traded at GBX 992 ($13.54). Approximately 90,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 127,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 978 ($13.34).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,154.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,222.79. The company has a market capitalization of £389.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69.

About The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.