The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,819 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $22,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $434,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.4% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 65,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.16. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $263.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.76.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.