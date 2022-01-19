The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,764,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,977 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Coca-Cola worth $145,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $434,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 65,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.76.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average is $56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $262.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

