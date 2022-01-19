The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Reduced by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 23.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $18,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,345,000 after buying an additional 56,507 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $315.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.60.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 over the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

