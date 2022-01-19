The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.08 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share.

Shares of GS traded down $7.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.97. The company had a trading volume of 258,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,913. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $270.62 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,059,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.