The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $505.00 at Barclays

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $556.00 to $505.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 42.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.57.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $354.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $270.62 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 60.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,446,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after buying an additional 511,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after buying an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.