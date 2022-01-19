The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 186,837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,331,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,051,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,235,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $405,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $366.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $398.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

