The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 231,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 950,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,983,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.56%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

