The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 168,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 87,287 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 700.4% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 15,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

