The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Short Interest Up 38.9% in December

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the December 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Mosaic alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 417,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 350,306 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.61.

Shares of MOS traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 315,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,411. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $44.06.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.40%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.