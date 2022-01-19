The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Holdings Cut by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,858 shares during the period. New York Times makes up 10.4% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of New York Times by 1.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in New York Times by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 59,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

