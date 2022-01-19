The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Update

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 721.0 days.

NNWWF opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62. North West has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

