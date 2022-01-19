The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.76 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share.

PNC stock opened at $216.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.56 and a 200-day moving average of $198.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,531 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.11.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

