The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 732.50 ($9.99).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($10.03) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.82) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 520 ($7.10) to GBX 570 ($7.78) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 600 ($8.19) to GBX 730 ($9.96) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

LON:SGE traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 799.45 ($10.91). 4,360,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 804.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 748.02. The stock has a market cap of £8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 556 ($7.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 862.20 ($11.76).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.63 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.67%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

