The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $876.64

Shares of The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 876.64 ($11.96) and last traded at GBX 876.64 ($11.96), with a volume of 4600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 869 ($11.86).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 838.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 792.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £578.35 million and a P/E ratio of 15.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from The Scottish Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.80. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The Scottish Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

