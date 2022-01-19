The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

DIS opened at $152.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.77 billion, a PE ratio of 139.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

