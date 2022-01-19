The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,476,737 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

