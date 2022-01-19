Thomas White International Ltd. Acquires 14,767 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,022 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for about 1.5% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,426. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.