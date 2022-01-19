Thomas White International Ltd. Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 620,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,890 shares during the quarter. Suzano makes up approximately 0.9% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suzano alerts:

Shares of SUZ stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,096. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.39. Suzano S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 32.76% and a return on equity of 120.87%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.1306 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.