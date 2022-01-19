Thomas White International Ltd. Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magna International stock traded down $2.92 on Wednesday, reaching $85.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,690. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.11. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

