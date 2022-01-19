Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Peter Busch Orthwein Purchases 10,000 Shares

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Busch Orthwein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $96.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.61. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.20 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THO. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,840,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $3,623,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $905,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

