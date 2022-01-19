Thunder Token (TT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.65 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $74.65 million and $8.28 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.93 or 0.00322712 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.