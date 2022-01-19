thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.00 by Baader Bank

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TKA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.85 ($18.01) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.20 ($12.73) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.86) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.52 ($15.36).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €10.06 ($11.43) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €9.86 and a 200 day moving average of €9.15. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

