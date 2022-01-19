Titan Coin (TTN) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $493,811.88 and $1,799.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

