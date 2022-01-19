Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 423.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.91% of Titan International worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of TWI opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $11.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.55 million, a PE ratio of 138.38 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

