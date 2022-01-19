TokenPay (TPAY) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $94,735.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0458 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,885.05 or 0.99908732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00091440 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00054625 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.63 or 0.00619306 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.