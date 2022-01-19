Toll Brothers, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Toll Brothers in a report released on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $63.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 123,184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 452,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after acquiring an additional 118,039 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,173,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

