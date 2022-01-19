Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.03.

TOL stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,147. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 in the last ninety days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,707,000 after buying an additional 59,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after buying an additional 293,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,820,000 after buying an additional 259,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,323,000 after buying an additional 153,869 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

