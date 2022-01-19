TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.59

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.60 ($0.01). TomCo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,397,812 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.95.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

