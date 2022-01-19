Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.83

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.83 and traded as high as $25.44. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 7,526 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 100.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 134,242 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 176,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 149,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 100,414 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares during the period.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.