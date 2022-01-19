Towerview LLC Purchases Shares of 60,000 TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ)

Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition accounts for about 0.3% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Separately, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

