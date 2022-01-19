Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 14,190 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,554% compared to the typical volume of 858 put options.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHI. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

